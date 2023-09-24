Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russia's Kursk - Official

By AFP
A Ukrainian drone strike hit an administrative building in the center of Russia's southern Kursk city, authorities said Sunday.

Kyiv has targeted Russian cities with almost daily attacks in recent months of Moscow's offensive, ongoing for 19 months.

Kursk is around 90 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

"In Kursk, a Ukrainian drone attacked an administrative building in the central district," governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

"The roof was slightly damaged. Employees of the emergency services are working at the scene."

Last month, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged Kursk's railway station, leaving five people injured and causing significant damage.

Both Russia and Ukraine report regular drone incursions as Kyiv presses a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-held territory.

