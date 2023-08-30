Regions Across Russia Targeted in Major Drone Attack

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not comment on a major drone attack near EU borders that damaged military aircraft in northwestern Russia’s Pskov region.

The military also said it had destroyed four “high-speed military boats” with 50 Ukrainian special operations servicemen in the Black Sea around midnight.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had shot down or destroyed drones over the Bryansk, Oryol , Kaluga , Ryazan and Moscow regions overnight. It did not report any casualties.

At least six regions across western and central Russia were targeted by one of the largest overnight drone attacks since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Footage published by Pskov region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov showed a massive fire with the sounds of explosions and sirens in the background.

Vedernikov said Pskov airport was the site of the attack, which is also home to Russia’s Il-76 military transport aviation.

At least four Il-76s were damaged or caught fire as a result of the attack, emergency officials told the state-run TASS news agency.

The airport canceled all civilian flights scheduled for Wednesday over “additional security measures,” said Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

Pskov, which was last targeted by drones in May, lies 660 kilometers north of Ukraine and 30 kilometers east of the border with Estonia, a member of both the European Union and NATO.

In Bryansk, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said Ukrainian drones tried to attack a broadcast tower.

Authorities in the city of Bryansk said falling drone debris caused a “bang” at the local Investigative Committee office, according to TASS.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said one drone had been downed while en route to the Russian capital.



All four of Moscow’s airports briefly closed their airspace and rerouted 11 flights during the overnight drone attacks, the Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the drone attacks as a sign of Ukraine’s “blunt hatred, anger and the absence of any prospects for its own development.”

Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted by almost daily drone strikes since Kyiv vowed this summer to "return" the conflict to Russia.

AFP contributed reporting.