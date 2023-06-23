Billionaire Mamut Eyes New 'Liberal' Media Project After Fleeing Russia

Billionaire investor Alexander Mamut fled Russia shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year and now plans to launch a "liberal" media outlet abroad.

Mamut, 63, currently divides his time between the United Kingdom and France, according to one of his acquaintances who spoke to the independent news website Meduza.

Meduza's report did not specify when he fled Russia.

Two longtime acquaintances of Mamut, who spoke to The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity, confirmed that he left Russia sometime after the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"He sold everything he had in Russia, except his apartment, before the military operation started," one of Mamut's acquaintances told The Moscow Times.

Another acquaintance described him as a "former billionaire."

"He lost a lot of money in the last few years. He's not a billionaire anymore. I think this is one of the important reasons for his departure. Almost everything of his has gone into debt in various forms, from his media to personal assets like yachts and houses," the source told The Moscow Times.