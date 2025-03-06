Vologda Governor Backtracks on Migrant Worker Ban After Severstal Warning

The governor of Russia’s northwestern Vologda region reversed a ban on migrant labor in the construction sector after industrial giant Severstal warned that the decision would jeopardize its investments in the region.

Last Thursday, Governor Georgy Filimonov issued a decree barring migrants from working in the Vologda region’s construction sector for all of 2025.

Severstal, one of Russia’s largest steel producers, responded to the ban on Friday, warning that it threatened “dozens of industrial and social construction projects” due to an “acute shortage” of local labor.

The company, owned by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, accused regional authorities of “distorting facts, manipulating and refusing to comply with previously reached agreements.”