Vologda Region Bans Alcohol Sales at Dozens of Liquor Stores

Authorities in the northwestern Vologda region on Monday temporarily banned the sale of alcohol at dozens of stores operated by the liquor chain Krasnoe & Beloe, citing alleged safety violations.

Vologda region Governor Georgy Filimonov said the restrictions apply to 58 store locations across the region, primarily in the cities of Vologda and Cherepovets.

“As of July 25, the company’s license to sell alcohol has been suspended due to violations it committed,” Filimonov wrote on Telegram. “The stores remain open but are not allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.”

He did not specify the nature of the alleged violations.