Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian City Screens Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview for Free

Tucker Carlson interviews Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. kremlin.ru

Authorities in the Russian city of Vologda announced Tuesday that a local movie theater will screen U.S. conservative pundit Tucker Carlson's interview with President Vladimir Putin.

“This [interview] took place last week but it’s still being discussed all over the world,” Vologda Mayor Sergei Voropanov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

“But not every Vologda resident had the chance to watch it online,” he added, announcing an early-morning matinee of Putin’s talk with Carlson on Wednesday.

Entry to the screening will be free, the mayor said.

Voropanov's announcement comes a day after the speaker of the southern Saratov region's legislative assembly proposed similar screenings in that region.

Carlson's interview, which premiered on Friday, was the first time Putin spoke one-on-one with a Western journalist since 2019.

During the interview, the Russian leader defended his decision to invade Ukraine, arguing that Moscow cannot be defeated on the battlefield, despite U.S., European and NATO assistance to Kyiv.

Since the interview's premiere last week, students at some Russian schools have been filmed watching the interview during class.

Read more about: Putin , Vologda

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

church and state

Putin Joins Sechin for Russian Monastery Excursion

Putin and Sechin can be seen touring the monastery’s main cathedral, which recently underwent a Rosneft-financed restoration.
tell-all

Ruling Deferred in Abramovich Libel Case Over Putin Book

The judge told the High Court in London after two days of preliminary legal arguments that she planned to issue a judgment in October.
required reading

Russian Military to Make Putin’s Ukraine Opus Compulsory – RBC

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly personally ordered the 5,300-word opus to be added into the military-patriotic directorate’s curriculum.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...