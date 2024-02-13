Russian City Screens Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview for Free

Authorities in the Russian city of Vologda announced Tuesday that a local movie theater will screen U.S. conservative pundit Tucker Carlson's interview with President Vladimir Putin.

“This [interview] took place last week but it’s still being discussed all over the world,” Vologda Mayor Sergei Voropanov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

“But not every Vologda resident had the chance to watch it online,” he added, announcing an early-morning matinee of Putin’s talk with Carlson on Wednesday.

Entry to the screening will be free, the mayor said.