Putin Signals Readiness for Peace Talks if Kyiv Cedes Occupied Regions

President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan he was open to dialog with Ukraine if Kyiv accepts the territories occupied by Moscow as Russian, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Putin again confirmed Russia's openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," the Turkish president's office said following a telephone call between the two leaders.

Russian troops occupy large swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, and the Kremlin claims it has annexed the entirety of the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, despite this being far from the case.