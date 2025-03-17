Fire at Oil Refinery in Southern Russia Extinguished 3 Days After Ukrainian Drone Strike

Authorities in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region said Monday that a large fire at the Tuapse oil refinery was extinguished three days after a Ukrainian drone attacked the facility.

“The fire has been put out at the Tuapse oil complex,” Tuapse municipal district head Sergei Boyko wrote on Telegram. “Work continues. Firefighters have the situation under control.”

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the fire spread across more than 1,000 square meters but caused no injuries when the refinery was attacked Friday.

The Tuapse refinery is one of Russia’s largest, with an annual processing capacity of 12 million metric tons of oil, according to Andriy Kovalenko, spokesman for Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Countering Disinformation Center.