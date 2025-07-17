Russia Returns 1K Bodies of Killed Ukrainian Soldiers

Russia returned the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat and received the remains of 19 Russian soldiers under a deal reached during last month’s peace talks in Istanbul, authorities in Moscow said Thursday.

Kremlin adviser and chief peace negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced the exchange in a Telegram post. Ukrainian authorities later confirmed the handover, saying that the Red Cross helped with repatriating the bodies of its soldiers.

“Law enforcement investigators, together with experts from the interior ministry, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies,” Ukraine’s headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war said in a statement.

Photos and videos shared by Russian state news agencies showed teams of people in white hazmat suits transferring body bags between refrigerated semi-trailers.