Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

50% of Russians Wish for End to Ukraine War in 2024 – Poll

Light installation on the street in Moscow. Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency

One out of every two Russians wish for the war in Ukraine to end in 2024, according to survey results from the Russian Field polling agency published Friday.

When asked what they wish for Russians in the New Year, 50% of Russian Field’s respondents named “peace, a peaceful sky, and the end of” what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Another 6% wished for Russia's “victory,” the pollster said.

February 2024 will mark two years since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people, destroyed several Ukrainian cities and upended the global economy.

Russian Fields shared its poll results one day after the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported, citing anonymous sources, that President Vladimir Putin promised Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this year to fight in Ukraine for five years.

Russian Field further said 40% of its respondents wished for health and 14% “patience, optimism, resilience, optimism.”

Russian Field surveyed 1,600 Russian respondents between Dec. 4-12, 2023.

Read more about: Poll , Ukraine war , New Year

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Sour views

Russia’s Popularity With Americans Hits Three-Decade Low – Gallup

The pollster called the results “easily the worst ratings” held by Russia in at least 34 years.
2 Min read
no let-up

Kyiv Rocked By Explosions Amid Russia's New Year Attacks

A fresh round of explosions rocked Kyiv less than an hour into 2023, after Russia had attacked Ukraine with missiles targeting the capital and other cities...
opinion Farida Rustamova and Maxim Tovkaylo

What Secret Russian State Polling Tells Us About Support for the War

Do Russians support the war in Ukraine? This question has been discussed intensely since the invasion in February. According to surveys from major Russian...
canceled holidays

Russian Cities Scrap New Year Festivities as War Encroaches on Everyday Life

Dozens of Russian cities have canceled or scaled back planned New Year’s Eve celebrations as the war strains local budgets and calls grow for money...