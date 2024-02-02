Support The Moscow Times!
Record Number of Russians Would Reverse Decision to Invade Ukraine – Poll

Relatives seeing off mobilized men to the front line. Dmitry Akhmadullin / TASS

The share of Russians who view the invasion of Ukraine as a mistake has reached a new high, according to survey results from the Russian Field polling agency published Thursday.

For the first time since the start of the war, 37% of respondents say they would reverse Moscow's decision to launch its so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine if they could go back in time. 

When Russian Field first asked that same question in March 2022, the number of respondents favoring a reverse decision stood at 28%. 

However, the share of those who would not end the war if they were able to go back in time still makes up the majority.

In the latest survey results, 53% of respondents indicated that they did not believe the decision to invade Ukraine was a mistake, down from 57% in March 2022.

Women and younger respondents were slightly more likely to favor reversing the decision to launch the war.

Unsurprisingly, supporters of pro-Kremlin political parties were more likely to answer “no” when asked if they would change their minds about the invasion.

Russian Field surveyed 1,600 Russian respondents by phone between Jan. 11 and 19.

