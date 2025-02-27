Invasion of Ukraine Has Made Life Worse, Russians Admit

More than half of Russians believe the ongoing war in Ukraine has negatively affected their daily lives, according to a new survey by the independent research project Chronicles.

The poll, conducted in February 2025, said that 54% of respondents reported adverse effects from the conflict, while only 9% said it had improved their lives. Another 32% said they had not noticed any significant impact. The findings highlight growing public dissatisfaction with the economic and social consequences of the war, now in its third year.

Economic hardship has been a key factor shaping public sentiment. The survey said that 36% of respondents reported a deterioration in their financial situation, up from 27% in September 2024. Among working Russians, 40% said they were forced to work longer hours to sustain themselves, while only 6% had experienced a reduction in workload. Rising inflation and economic pressures have made it increasingly difficult for many to maintain their standard of living.

As the costs of war escalate, support for military spending as a national priority has declined. The share of respondents who believe defense should be the government’s primary expenditure fell from 43% in September 2024 to 36% in February 2025.