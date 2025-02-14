Ukrainian Drone Attacks Kill At Least 1 in Russia

At least one person was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack Friday in the southwestern border region of Belgorod, Russian officials said, as dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down across the country.
The barrage marked the latest in a series of escalating air strikes from both sides nearly three years after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
"The most serious thing happened in the village of Kukuyevka — an explosive dropped on a house by a drone killed a man," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
Kukuevka is located just south of the regional capital Kursk and lies around 80 miles away from the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Gladkov added that drones damaged around 10 houses and multiple cars in two other villages.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday it had shot down 50 drones overnight in various regions across the country.
It also said that Ukraine had carried out an artillery strike against a power station in Zaporizhzhia, a southern Ukrainian region that Moscow claims to have annexed in September 2022.
"Following the strike, energy equipment suffered severe damage," local energy authorities told the state-run news agency TASS, adding that around 50,000 people in the nearby city of Energodar lost power.
AFP contributed reporting.
