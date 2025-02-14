Ukrainian Drone Attacks Kill At Least 1 in Russia

At least one person was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack Friday in the southwestern border region of Belgorod, Russian officials said, as dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down across the country.

The barrage marked the latest in a series of escalating air strikes from both sides nearly three years after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

"The most serious thing happened in the village of Kukuyevka — an explosive dropped on a house by a drone killed a man," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Kukuevka is located just south of the regional capital Kursk and lies around 80 miles away from the Russian-Ukrainian border.