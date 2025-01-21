Russian Army Says 55 Ukrainian Drones Intercepted Overnight, Oil Depot Catches Fire

Russia's Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that its air defense systems intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones overnight, with falling debris sparking a fresh fire at an oil depot not far from the border with Ukraine.
"Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 55 Ukrainian drones" across six Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Six drones were reportedly shot down over the Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine. Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said debris from one of the drones caused a "new fire" at a fuel depot, the same site where a similar incident ignited a blaze six days earlier.
"No injuries have been reported," Gusev said, adding that firefighters and emergency services were working to contain the fire and ensure it does not pose a threat to local residents.
Russia's Defense Ministry said another 22 drones were destroyed over the western Bryansk region, 12 over the southern Rostov region and 10 over the Smolensk region on the border with Belarus.
An unverified video shared on social media purportedly showed the burning facade of a Smolensk region residential building, which was said to have been set aflame after a Ukrainian drone crashed into it. The fire was reportedly later put out.
Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin called the video "fake" and said it was being used "to create panic and destabilize the situation."
Anonymous Telegram channels claimed that Ukrainian drones over Smolensk had been targeting an aviation plant in the region.
Meanwhile, four drones were reportedly downed in the southern Saratov region, which hosts a Russian air force base and has come under increasing attacks from Ukrainian drones in recent months.
Russia's Defense Ministry also said one drone was downed over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces continue to occupy part of Russian territory after launching a surprise border incursion in August.
AFP contributed reporting.
