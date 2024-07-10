Only 16 Russians Take up Paris Olympic Places

Only 16 Russians and 17 Belarusians have accepted invitations to compete under a neutral banner at the Paris Olympics, according to the latest count on Tuesday.

The updated list, which covers 10 disciplines ranging from cycling to swimming and tennis, could change if competitors withdraw, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told AFP.

So far, the IOC has counted 19 refusals on the Russian side — including athletes who have changed their minds — and seven by Belarusians, including the world's third and 16th-ranked women's tennis players, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka.

The four Russian judokas invited declined en masse, as did the wrestlers — even though the IOC still lists Shamil Mamedov as coming to Paris — after their federations denounced the "non-sporting principle of selection" on Saturday.

The Russian gymnasts had announced in advance they would not be attending.

Track and field competitors are all banned by World Athletics.

The IOC has also barred the two countries from any team events.

Athletes from the two countries were banned from world sport following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the IOC orchestrated their gradual return under a neutral banner, subject to strict conditions.