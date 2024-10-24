Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Executing 4 POWs

Kyiv claimed Thursday that Russian forces had executed four captured Ukrainian servicemen in the eastern Donetsk region, the latest war crime allegation against Moscow.
The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said four servicemen fighting in the national guard had been captured on Oct. 6 near the Donetsk region town of Selydove, where Russian forces are advancing.
"The next day, the Defense Forces regained their lost positions and found the bodies of the killed Ukrainian servicemen during a search operation," the prosecutor general said in a statement.
There was no immediate response to the claims from Moscow and AFP could not independently verify the allegations.
"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime," the prosecutor general said, adding that it opened an investigation into the incident.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had killed more than 100 prisoners of war held in Russian captivity.
The UN says it has documented numerous violations of international humanitarian law against prisoners of war, including cases of summary execution of both Russian and Ukrainian prisoners.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.