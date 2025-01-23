Support The Moscow Times!
Kyiv Claims Russian Forces Killed 6 Captured Ukrainian Troops

By AFP
Russian military in Ukraine. Alexander Reka / TASS

Kyiv accused Russian forces on Thursday of killing six captured Ukrainian servicemen and said it was notifying international rights groups of the latest alleged Russian war crime.

Officials both in Moscow and Kyiv have accused the other's army of carrying out killings of captured soldiers in violation of international law.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets made the allegations referring to footage circulating on social media that appears to show Russian troops shooting unarmed Ukrainian troops to death.

"In the video, the occupiers recorded their own crime — shooting six Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in the back," he wrote in a social media post.

The video, which has spread across social media, could not be verified by AFP and there was no immediate comment from Moscow on the claims.

It appears to show Russian soldiers in a muddied frontline area ordering the Ukrainian troops to a clearing where they are then shot in the back one by one.

"I am once again sending information about this crime to the UN and the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross]. These facts must be recorded," Lubinets added.

