Kyiv Claims Russian Forces Killed 6 Captured Ukrainian Troops

Kyiv accused Russian forces on Thursday of killing six captured Ukrainian servicemen and said it was notifying international rights groups of the latest alleged Russian war crime.

Officials both in Moscow and Kyiv have accused the other's army of carrying out killings of captured soldiers in violation of international law.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets made the allegations referring to footage circulating on social media that appears to show Russian troops shooting unarmed Ukrainian troops to death.