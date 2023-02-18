Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Committed 'Crimes Against Humanity' in Ukraine: U.S.

By AFP
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. AP Photo/Michael Probst/TASS

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accused Russia of committing "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine and Russian forces of conducting "widespread and systemic" attacks on the country's civilian population.

She made the comments at the Munich Security Conference, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into Ukraine, unleashing war in Europe for the first time in decades.

"The U.S. has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity," she said in an address to world leaders at the gathering.

It is the first time that the United States has formally designated Russia's actions in Ukraine as crimes against humanity. 

"Their actions are an assault on our common value and our common humanity. Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population," Harris added.

She listed a litany of abuses she said were carried out by Moscow's forces in Ukraine — including murder, rape and torture.

