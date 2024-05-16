Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Killing Civilians in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of detaining and killing civilians in the border town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a ground assault last week.

"Russian troops are taking civilians prisoner," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram, adding that intelligence reports suggested Russian forces "trying to gain a foothold in the city did not allow local residents to evacuate."

"They began abducting people and driving them into basements," said Klymenko, noting there were "reports of the first shootings of civilians by the Russian military."

"One of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to follow the commands of the invaders, and was killed by the Russians," he added.