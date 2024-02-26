Ukraine Probes Alleged Execution of Surrendering Soldiers

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced Monday that it was investigating the possible execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region.

Drone footage published by the pro-Ukraine DeepState military portal, which maps the front line and the locations of Russian forces, shows what was claimed to be Russian troops ordering a group of Ukrainian soldiers to drop their weapons and lie face-down on the ground.

Toward the end of the video, which The Moscow Times could not independently verify, the soldiers said to be from Russia's Armed Forces appeared to shoot the prostrate soldiers.

“The military of the aggressor state deliberately killed and wounded unarmed Ukrainian soldiers, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law,” Ukrainian prosecutors said in a statement.