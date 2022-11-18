Russia Accuses Ukraine of Executing at Least 10 Prisoners of War

The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Kyiv of executing at least 10 prisoners of war in what Moscow said constituted a "war crime," the latest allegation of abuses after nearly nine months of fighting in Ukraine.

"No one will be able to paint the deliberate and methodical murder of more than 10 restrained Russian soldiers ... who were shot in the head, as a 'tragic exception,'" the ministry said in a statement.

The statement came as videos circulated on Russian-language social media that purport to show the bodies of Russian servicemen who had surrendered and were then killed.

The ministry claimed that the videos represent "new evidence of a massacre of unarmed Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian military personnel."

"The brutal murder of Russian prisoners of war is not the first and not the only war crime" committed by Ukrainian forces, the Defence Ministry added.

Moscow also accused Ukraine's Western allies of turning a blind eye to alleged abuses carried out by the Ukrainian military.

Kyiv would be held responsible for "every prisoner tortured and killed," the statement read.

There was no immediate response to the allegations from Ukrainian officials.

The allegations from Moscow come a day after a Dutch court sentenced two Russian men and a Ukrainian to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.