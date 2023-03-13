ICC to Open War Crimes Cases Against Russians – Report

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will open two cases against Russian officials over the invasion of Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the office of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said it "offers no comment about this story."

In its report, The New York Times said the first case involved Russia's alleged abduction of Ukrainian children, who were then sent for adoption or to re-education camps.

The second case alleges that Russian forces deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure such as power plants with missile attacks.

The court would also seek arrest warrants for several people, the Times said, citing anonymous current and former court officials, and gave no details of who would be charged and when.

The Hague-based ICC launched an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out in Ukraine just days after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.