ICC Prosecutor Warns Over Russia Tribunal Plan

The investigation of the war in Ukraine by the International Criminal Court (ICC) should not be "set up to fail" by plans to create a separate special tribunal for Russia, its prosecutor said on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week proposed a UN-backed special court to prosecute the Russian leadership for the "crime of aggression" over its invasion of Ukraine.

But ICC prosecutor Karim Khan urged the international community to get behind — and fund — the ICC as it carries out its own investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

"We can't be set up to fail. We need the tools to do the job. We do not have those tools," Khan told a press conference at the annual meeting of the ICC's 123 member countries in The Hague.

Khan said there had been "a lot of promises that any initiatives [for a Russia tribunal] will not undermine the court" but that the ICC was already facing a budgetary shortfall.

"We should avoid fragmentation and instead prefer consolidation."

Von der Leyen said last week that a special court was needed.