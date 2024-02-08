Russia, Ukraine Swap 100 POWs Each

Ukraine and Russia on Thursday said they swapped 100 prisoners of war each, the latest exchange between the warring sides since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow and Kyiv have both vowed to keep exchanging prisoners as Russia's war against Ukraine drags quickly approaches its second anniversary.

"Another 100 Ukrainians are at home in Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"All of them are ours, all of them are back on their native land," he added.

Zelensky posted photographs of men wrapped in Ukrainian flags.