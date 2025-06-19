Russia and Ukraine Complete Another Prisoner Swap

Russia and Ukraine said Thursday they completed another exchange of captured soldiers, part of a prisoner swap agreement reached during peace talks earlier this month in Istanbul.
Neither side disclosed how many soldiers were freed in Thursday’s exchange, the latest in a series of swaps since the June 2 talks, where Moscow and Kyiv agreed to release 1,000 prisoners of war from each.
“Our people are returning home from Russian captivity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.
Ukraine’s government agency overseeing the exchanges said the swap involved “seriously ill and wounded” soldiers.
Most of the Ukrainians had been captured in the early months of Russia’s 2022 invasion and suffered serious medical conditions, including dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders and cardiovascular diseases, Ukraine said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the exchange, posting photos of soldiers draped in Russian flags cheering and waving.
Zelensky shared similar images of freed Ukrainian soldiers, showing them crying, smiling and calling loved ones.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.