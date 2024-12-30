Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow and Kyiv Return Over 300 POWs in Latest Exchange

By AFP
Ukrainian prisoners of war on a bus. Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

Russia and Ukraine swapped more than 300 prisoners of war on Monday in an exchange brokered by the United Arab Emirates ahead of New Year's Eve, officials from both countries said.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring countries.

"On Dec. 30, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv received 189 prisoners as part of the deal, including soldiers, border guards and two civilians from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

"We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," Zelensky said.

Ukraine said Monday that Moscow had released a total of 3,956 people — including both soldiers and civilians  in exchanges since the start of the war.

Both sides said the latest exchange had been brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

A video published by Russia's human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova showed soldiers gathered outside buses, wearing winter clothes and military fatigues.

"I thank you for your service, patience and courage," Moskalkova said, wishing them a happy New Year's holiday.

"Very soon our guys will embrace their relatives and friends and celebrate the New Year in their native land," she wrote in a Telegram message accompanying the video.

Zelensky posted photos showing some of the exchanged men sitting on a coach bus holding up yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flags.

Read more about: Prisoners of war , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Orban Proposes Ukraine Prisoner Exchange, Christmas Ceasefire – Kremlin

The news comes as Orban claimed Wednesday that Kyiv had rejected the proposal.
1 Min read

Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Executing 4 POWs

Ukrainian prosecutors said the four national guard servicemen were captured on Oct. 6 near the Donetsk region town of Selydove.
1 Min read

Moscow Says Ready to Hand Over Bodies of Ukrainian POWs Killed in Air Crash

But Kyiv says Russia has yet to provide information about the Ukrainian servicemen said to have died in the disaster.
2 Min read

Russia, Ukraine Swap 100 POWs Each

"All of them are ours, all of them are back on their native land," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
1 Min read