Moscow and Kyiv Return Over 300 POWs in Latest Exchange

Russia and Ukraine swapped more than 300 prisoners of war on Monday in an exchange brokered by the United Arab Emirates ahead of New Year's Eve, officials from both countries said.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring countries.

"On Dec. 30, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv received 189 prisoners as part of the deal, including soldiers, border guards and two civilians from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

"We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," Zelensky said.