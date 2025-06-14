Ukraine and Russia Conduct Fourth POW Swap in a Week

Ukraine and Russia carried out their fourth prisoner exchange this week under agreements reached earlier this month during talks in Istanbul, both sides said Saturday.

“We continue to take our people out of Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that “another group of Russian servicemen was returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” in accordance with the agreements.

Ukraine also said it had received another 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia. According to Kyiv, Moscow claimed the remains were those of Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Ukraine did not say whether it had returned any bodies to Russia.