Russia Carries Out 8th Prisoner Exchange With Ukraine Since Istanbul Talks

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday that it had carried out another prisoner exchange with Ukraine under agreements reached during direct peace talks in Istanbul last month.

“On July 4, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements in Istanbul on June 2, another group of Russian military personnel was repatriated from territory under the control of the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed the exchange, saying “most” of the returned Ukrainian service members had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

“Exchanges should continue, and I thank everyone who makes this possible. Ukraine’s goal is to bring all our people home,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Neither side disclosed the number of prisoners exchanged.