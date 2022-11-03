Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Head of Annexed Donetsk Region Announces Prisoner Swap

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (second from left) meets liberated soldiers. Alexei Alexandrov / AP / TASS

The Russian-installed head of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, announced the completion of the latest in a series of prisoner swaps between Moscow and Kyiv on Thursday. 

According to Pushilin, 107 captured troops on both sides were swapped in what was the second prisoner exchange between the warring militaries in just over a week. 

"Out of the total number of those released, 65 are from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Soon they will be able to hug their loved ones,” Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel Thursday.

Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has officially commented on the exchange. 

The swap comes days after 52 Russian troops were exchanged for 52 Ukrainian troops, including two members of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, which became famous for its resistance to Russian forces during the Siege of Mariupol.

The continuing exchange of prisoners is one of the only matters that Moscow and Kyiv continue to discuss since both sides ditched peace talks in March in favor of settling in for a long war.

Read more about: Donetsk , Ukraine war , Prisoners of war

Read more

prisoner exchange

Putin Ally Medvedchuk, 55 Servicemen Freed in Swap With Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin's ally Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 servicemen were handed over to Russia in a record-high prisoner swap with Kyiv, a leader of Moscow-backed...
Security ring

UN Watchdog Urges Security Zone at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

At the United Nations, Russia said it regretted that the report did not blame Ukraine for the attacks.
evidence of abuse

Russia’s ‘Filtration Camp’ System Detailed in Human Rights Watch Report

“The forcible transfer of civilians… can be prosecuted as a war crime and a crime against humanity,” the international watchdog said.
POW Allegations

Freed Ukrainian Prisoners of War Recount Russian Torture

Paramedic Yuliia Paievska says she underwent “extreme” beatings that didn't stop "even for a minute.”