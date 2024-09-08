×
Russian Military Says It Has Captured Town in Eastern Ukraine

By AFP
Residential building in Novohrodivka after a Russian air strike in November 2023 npu.gov.ua

The Russian army on Sunday said that it had captured a town in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces are advancing on the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

Russian forces have "liberated the locality of Novohrodivka" in the Donetsk region, some 20 kilometers from Pokrovsk city, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The town had more than 14,000 inhabitants before the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022, according to official statistics.

Moscow has advanced strongly this summer and its troops are now closing in on the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Despite a surprise cross-border attack launched by Kyiv on August 6 in the Kursk region, Moscow continues to steadily gain ground in Donetsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his main aim in Ukraine after 30 months of fighting was to capture the eastern Donbas area — which includes Donetsk — and claimed that Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensive had made that easier.

Donetsk , Ukraine war

