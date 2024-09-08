Russian Military Says It Has Captured Town in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian army on Sunday said that it had captured a town in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces are advancing on the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

Russian forces have "liberated the locality of Novohrodivka" in the Donetsk region, some 20 kilometers from Pokrovsk city, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The town had more than 14,000 inhabitants before the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022, according to official statistics.

Moscow has advanced strongly this summer and its troops are now closing in on the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.