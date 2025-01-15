Russia and Ukraine Exchange 50 POWs in First Swap of 2025

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 25 prisoners of war each in their first swap of 2025, officials from both countries announced Wednesday.

Thousands of captives have been returned in similar exchanges since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, providing one of the few instances of dialogue between the warring nations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the exchange on Telegram, stating that, “as a result of the negotiation process, 25 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 25 Ukrainian servicemen were handed over.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the group returning to Ukraine included soldiers who defended Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, a key battleground captured by Russia in May 2022. Zelensky also noted that some of the returnees were civilians, although Russia maintained it had only released Ukrainian soldiers.