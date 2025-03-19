Russia and Ukraine Swap 372 POWs Day After Putin-Trump Call

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners of war, including nearly two dozen severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers, authorities in Moscow and Kyiv said Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin had announced Tuesday night that the exchange would take place, with each side releasing 175 POWs. He also said Russia would return an additional 23 wounded Ukrainian soldiers as a “goodwill gesture.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it released 22 wounded Ukrainian soldiers but did not explain why the figure was one soldier less than what the Kremlin promised the day before.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed the exchange and shared images of servicemen, some in crutches, wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

He said the returnees were members of various military branches, territorial defense forces and border guards who had fought across southern, eastern and northeastern Ukraine, as well as in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region.