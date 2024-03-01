Moscow Says Ready to Hand Over Bodies of Ukrainian POWs Killed in Air Crash

Moscow is ready to give Kyiv the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were said to have died in a military plane crash last month, Russia’s presidential human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said Friday.

Russia claims 65 Ukrainian servicemen en route for a scheduled prisoner exchange were killed on Jan. 24 when a missile fired from northeastern Ukraine struck an Il-76 military transport plane.

“The bodies can be handed over according to existing procedures,” Moskalkova told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

“Everything needed in terms of the procedure is in place,” she added, claiming that Kyiv had expressed interest in retrieving the bodies.