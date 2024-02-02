Kremlin Denies Ukraine Requested POW Bodies From Plane Crash

The Kremlin on Friday denied claims by Kyiv that it had ignored requests to return the remains of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died in a military plane crash last week.

“The administration did not [receive Kyiv’s request],” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service spokesman Andriy Yusov said Thursday that Russia was ignoring Kyiv’s request to repatriate the bodies.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of using a U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system to shoot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that crashed near the border with Ukraine on Jan. 24.