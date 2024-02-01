Russian Investigators Say Military Plane Shot Down by Patriot Missile System

Russian investigators concluded Friday that two missiles launched from a U.S.-made surface-to-air system shot down a military transport plane near the Russian-Ukrainian border last week.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said over 100 fragments of MIM-104A anti-aircraft missiles, as well as hundreds of body parts, were recovered from the crash site in the western Belgorod region.

“It has been established that on Jan. 24, 2024, [Ukrainian] servicemen from the Liptsy settlement in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region attacked an Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with two missiles using an anti-aircraft system,” the law enforcement body said.

Its statement was accompanied by a video showing investigators inspecting the fragments.