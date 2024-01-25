Ukraine Opens Criminal Probe Into Downing of Russian Plane

Ukraine's SBU security service on Thursday opened a criminal investigation into the downing of a Russian military plane that Moscow said killed 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Kyiv has not said whether captured Ukrainian soldiers were killed — or whether it was involved — in Wednesday's shooting down of a military transport plane over Russia's western Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine.

"The security service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the downing of the IL-76 Russian Air Force plane in the Belgorod region," the SBU press service said.

"The SBU is currently taking a range of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the downing," it said.