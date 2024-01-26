Russia Says Ukraine Shot Down Military Transport Plane From Kharkiv Region Village

Russian law enforcement officials said Friday that the Il-76 military transport plane that crashed this week was shot down by a Ukrainian missile fired from a village in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The announcement comes a day after Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a terrorism investigation into the crash.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft, which it says was carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers who were en route to a scheduled prisoner exchange.

While Ukraine has not denied outright that it downed the plane, officials in Kyiv have questioned key aspects of Russia's narrative, such as whether Ukrainian servicemen were killed.