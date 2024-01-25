Ukraine Says 'VIP' Russian Officials Were Supposed to be On Board Downed Plane

A Russian military plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine was supposed to transport senior Russian officials before a last-minute change of plans was made, Ukraine's military intelligence spokesman claimed Thursday.

Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down one of its Il-76 transport planes over the Belgorod region on Wednesday, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were said to be en route to a scheduled exchange.

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the air disaster or Moscow's claims about the captured Ukrainian soldiers.

"There were supposed to be several VIPs from [Russia’s] military and political leadership," Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said in an interview with the Ukrainian-language edition of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).