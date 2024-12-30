Azerbaijan Says Russia Pledged To Punish Those Responsible for Plane Crash

Azerbaijan said on Monday that Moscow had promised to punish those responsible for the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that Baku says was shot at by Russian air defenses.

The AZAL Embraer 190 jet crash-landed in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

The incident prompted several airlines to cancel flights to Russia, including Israel's El Al, which announced Monday it was suspending flights to Moscow until the end of March.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded that Moscow accept responsibility for mistakenly firing on the plane as it tried to make a scheduled landing at Grozny airport in southern Russia.

Russia has not confirmed that one of its air defense missiles hit the plane. However, President Vladimir Putin told Aliyev in a phone call over the weekend that the systems were active at the time and that he was sorry the incident took place in Russian airspace.

Azerbaijan's prosecutor general reported on Monday that the head of Russia's Investigative Committee had told Baku: "Intensive measures are being carried out to identify the guilty people and bring them to criminal responsibility."