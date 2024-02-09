Ukraine Denies POWs Were On Board Downed Russian Plane

Ukrainian prisoners of war were not on board the Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine last month, a senior Ukrainian national security official said Friday.

Moscow claims 65 Ukrainian servicemen en route for a scheduled prisoner exchange were killed in the air disaster in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region on Jan. 24.

“I can tell you for sure there were no Ukrainian prisoners there,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told the Ukrainian news outlet Babel.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said last week that genetic tests of nearly 700 body fragments recovered from the crash site had “unambiguously” confirmed the 65 soldiers’ identities.