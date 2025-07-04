Russia Launches Largest Air Attack Since Invasion as Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman in Rostov

Authorities in Kyiv said Russia launched its largest air attack of the war overnight Thursday, as regional officials in Russia said an elderly woman was killed and tens of thousands left without electricity after Ukrainian drone strikes targeted southern and central parts of the country.

A drone crashed into a two-story apartment building in the village of Dolotinka in the Rostov region, killing a retired teacher, acting Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Telegram.

In the nearby town of Shakhty, another strike left 2,000 homes without electricity, though no injuries were reported, Slyusar said.

In the Moscow region, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said four drones crashed in the Sergiyev Posad district, wounding two people and damaging a power substation.

Authorities in Sergiyev Posad said 42,000 residents were left without electricity. Regional utility provider Rosseti Moscow Region later said power had been partially restored.