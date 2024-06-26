Russian POWs Arrive in Moscow After Latest Prisoner Swap

Dozens of Russian soldiers who were released as part of a recent prisoner exchange with Ukraine arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Russian and Ukrainian officials announced late Tuesday an exchange of 90 prisoners of war each, the biggest swap between the two warring sides in almost five months. The United Arab Emirates mediated the deal.

A video released by the Russian military showed the uniformed soldiers disembarking from an Il-76 airlifter in Moscow and boarding two coach buses.

“[The exchange] was unexpected. While in captivity, we were wondering how we’d be met at home,” one of the soldiers said in the video. “Everyone who met us was smiling and happy, it was very pleasant.”