Russian Defense Minister Calls to Speed Up Bomber Production

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday called for more Su-34 fighter jets to be produced, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has announced a massive spending hike to accommodate its military needs in Ukraine as its large-scale offensive approaches its second year.

"These planes are real workhorses. They can make four to five flights a day," Shoigu said during a visit to an aeronautical manufacturing base in Novosibirsk in Siberia.

"That's why we need to step up, accelerate" their manufacture, Shoigu said.