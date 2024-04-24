Defense Official’s Bribery Arrest Signals Shoigu’s Waning Influence in the Kremlin

The arrest of a senior defense official on bribery suspicions signals Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s diminishing status and the rising influence of the security services, two sources in the Russian government and a person close to the Kremlin told The Moscow Times. All spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. Shoigu, a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin, has withstood criticism from pro-war hawks and a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group during the first two years of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The high-profile arrest of his deputy Timur Ivanov — whose immense wealth and lavish lifestyle were no secret — reflects the struggle for resources and influence within Russia's elite as Putin’s new presidential term begins, The Moscow Times’ sources said. “First of all, it's market redistribution,” a senior government official told The Moscow Times. “But the public blow to the Shoigu camp is also very serious. Ivanov supervised not just construction, but military contracts — this is the biggest and most delicious.” Ivanov, who was detained in his office Tuesday night on suspicion of taking a bribe of at least 1 million rubles (about $10,500) and remanded by a Moscow court on Wednesday, is seen as a close ally of Shoigu. In his role overseeing construction, housing and property management for the Armed Forces, he frequently visited Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories throughout the full-scale invasion.

He made several inspections of the Mariupol apartment complex that Putin visited during his only trip to the occupied city. A few months before Putin’s visit, Ivanov and Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed head of occupied Donetsk, visited the complex’s construction site, heaping praise on the new buildings surrounded by houses that were destroyed during Russia’s siege of the city. The two blamed the destruction on “neo-Nazis,” a term commonly used by Russian officials to refer to Ukrainian officials and military. In addition, Ivanov oversaw the construction of a water pipeline from the Don River to the Seversky Donets-Donbas Canal, which Russia used to supply water to occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. He also supervised the construction of 90% of the defenses on the line of contact between the Ukrainian and Russian militaries. In an interview with the Defense Ministry-run TV channel Zvezda, Ivanov boasted of his ability to quickly construct housing and social and military facilities. The main secret, he said, is the ability to motivate builders. “Comrades, come on, let’s get together and build better than everyone else! It works,” Ivanov said. The luxurious lifestyle enjoyed by Ivanov and his family was well-known to Russia’s security services and political elite. An investigation by late Putin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) revealed the glamorous life of Ivanov, who liked to celebrate his birthday in St. Tropez and party with other high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen.