Russia Vows to Attack Western Weapons in Ukraine

Russia will ramp up strikes on Western weapons delivered to Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday following the U.S. Congress' long-delayed approval of fresh military aid to Kyiv.

“We shall increase the intensity of strikes against logistics centers and storage facilities of the Western armament,” Shoigu told the ministry’s advisory board.

“Russian servicemen [have] defused the myth of the Western weapons’ superiority,” Shoigu said, adding that Russia would continue producing “the most in-demand weapons and military hardware in proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies.”