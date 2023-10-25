Russian Defense Minister Orders Winter Readiness in Visit to Frontline

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered senior officers to prepare soldiers for the winter during a visit to a command post in eastern Ukraine, the military said Wednesday.

In a video posted online, Shoigu was shown visiting the Vostok command post, where he was said to have been briefed about the situation on the front line.

The Defense Ministry did not say when exactly the general made the visit.

Shoigu also listened to reports about ongoing preparations for winter combat, signaling Moscow's determination to continue waging its now 21-month-long war into next year.