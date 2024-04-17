Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

50K Russian Soldiers Confirmed Killed in Ukraine – Independent Tally

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects the progress of training of mobilised citizens. Russian Defense Ministry

Over 50,000 Russian soldiers have been confirmed killed in Ukraine since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion over two years ago, according to an independent tally conducted by the BBC's Russian service and the independent Mediazona news website.

The two outlets have been verifying the number of Russian troops killed through open-source information including official statements, newspaper obituaries and social media posts.

More than 27,300 Russian soldiers were killed in 2023, the second year of fighting, the journalists said.

The real number of Russian war casualties is likely much higher, the journalists said, adding that their analysis does not include militia in the Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the report, at least 9,000 Russian prisoners have been confirmed killed in combat after being recruited to fight.

The BBC said that under the Wagner mercenary group, which started recruiting fighters from Russian prisons shortly after the invasion, those former prisoners had survived for an average of three months.

Those recruited by the Defense Ministry once it took over prison recruitment in early 2023 only lived for an average of two months.

According to Mediazona, at least 6,000 mobilized soldiers who were called up in the September 2022 mobilization campaign have been confirmed killed.

Among the 50,000 servicemen identified by the outlets are more than 3,300 officers of the Russian Armed Forces, 390 of whom were in the rank of lieutenant colonel or higher. 

The Defense Ministry last updated its official combat death toll for the war in Ukraine in September 2022, placing the figure at under 6,000 killed.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Defense Ministry

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

exclusive

Russian Military Boosts Call-Ups for Annual Reservist Training Exercises

Military commissariats in the Moscow region have sent a flurry of demands to companies to provide lists of employees eligible for reserve duty.
4 Min read
vostok command

Russian Defense Minister Orders Winter Readiness in Visit to Frontline

Shoigu was briefed about preparations for winter combat, signaling Moscow's determination to continue waging war into next year. 
1 Min read
su-34s in demand

Russian Defense Minister Calls to Speed Up Bomber Production

The Kremlin has announced a massive spending hike to accommodate its military needs in Ukraine as its large-scale offensive approaches its second year...
1 Min read
call for reinforcements

Russian Defense Minister Says More Tanks Needed in Ukraine

Russia is believed to have taken heavy tank losses throughout its invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read