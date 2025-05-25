Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia, Ukraine Complete Record Prisoner Swap – Moscow

By AFP
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Russia said Sunday it had exchanged another 303 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the same number of Russian soldiers held by Kyiv — the last phase of the largest-ever such swap between the warring countries.

"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian and Ukrainian sides have (over the weekend) carried out the exchange of 1,000 people for 1,000 people," Russia's Defense Ministry said, amid international pressure for a ceasefire.

This is a developing story.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Prisoners of war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia and Ukraine Swap 372 POWs Day After Putin-Trump Call

Russia’s military credited the United Arab Emirates for mediating the latest exchange.
2 Min read

Ukraine Sees Surge in Inquiries From Russian Families on Missing Soldiers

Ukraine established a hotline last year to help Russians locate missing soldiers as part of efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges.
1 Min read

Russia, Ukraine Swap 190 Prisoners of War

The exchange marks the sixth swap mediated by the United Arab Emirates so far this year.
1 Min read

Russian POWs Arrive in Moscow After Latest Prisoner Swap

Moscow and Kyiv announced on Tuesday an exchange of 90 prisoners of war each, the biggest swap in almost five months.
1 Min read