North Korea Sent 1,500 More Troops to Russia, South Korea’s Spy Agency Tells Lawmakers

North Korea sent an additional 1,500 troops to Russia, South Korea's intelligence agency told lawmakers Wednesday, with around 10,000 soldiers total expected to be deployed by December.

The latest deployment brings the number of North Korean troops in Russia to 3,000, lawmaker Park Sun-won said after the National Intelligence Service (NIS) gave a briefing.

"An additional 1,500 troops are believed to have been deployed to Russia... so approximately 3,000 North Korean soldiers are believed to have been deployed to Russia so far," Park, who sits on parliament's intelligence committee, told reporters.

"The planned deployment of about 10,000 troops from North Korea to Russia is expected by December," he said.