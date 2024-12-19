At Least 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting for Russia, Seoul Says

At least 100 North Koreans fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of December, a South Korean lawmaker told reporters on Thursday.

Following a briefing by South Korea's spy agency, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said North Korean soldiers were sent into combat this month, "during which at least 100 fatalities occurred."

"The National Intelligence Service also reported that the number of injured is expected to reach nearly 1,000," he added.

Despite those losses, South Korea's spy agency said it had detected signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was preparing to train a new special operations force potentially as part of new deployments in Russia. Lee noted that the North's elite Storm Corps — from which the initial deployment was drawn — had "the capacity to send reinforcements."