At Least 100 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting for Russia, Seoul Says

At least 100 North Koreans fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of December, a South Korean lawmaker told reporters on Thursday.
Following a briefing by South Korea's spy agency, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said North Korean soldiers were sent into combat this month, "during which at least 100 fatalities occurred."
"The National Intelligence Service also reported that the number of injured is expected to reach nearly 1,000," he added.
Despite those losses, South Korea's spy agency said it had detected signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was preparing to train a new special operations force potentially as part of new deployments in Russia. Lee noted that the North's elite Storm Corps — from which the initial deployment was drawn — had "the capacity to send reinforcements."
Moscow may offer "reciprocal benefits" for a new deployment, Lee added, including "modernizing North Korea's conventional weaponry."
The lawmaker said "several North Korean casualties" had already been attributed to Ukrainian missile and drone attacks as well as training accidents, with the highest ranking "at least at the level of a general."
South Korean intelligence officials reported that the high number of casualties could be attributed to the "unfamiliar battlefield environment, where North Korean forces are being utilized as expendable frontline assault units, and their lack of capability to counter drone attacks," said Lee.
His remarks came after a senior U.S. military official said Tuesday that North Korean forces had suffered "several hundred" casualties fighting Ukrainian troops in southwestern Russia's Kursk region.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.